Coast Guard crews searching for missing man off the North Carolina coast

Multiple agencies are continuing a search off the North Carolina coast for a 21-year-old male last seen swimming near Palm Tree Island.

MST2 Jeff McConnell, of the Coast Guard, confirmed to WECT that crews were called to search for a man around 10:38 p.m. Saturday. The man and his friends were swimming near Palm Tree Island – not far from Wrightsville Beach – before his friends realized he didn’t make it back to the boat and called for help.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as Ian William Malson. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a purple shirt. Malson is described as being 5′8" tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

Malson is studying construction management at East Carolina University, officials say.

Saturday night, the Coast Guard worked with New Hanover County to search for him by air and by boat.

At first light Sunday, they resumed the search, with help from local volunteers and a helicopter brought in from Elizabeth City.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Malson at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission is also helping search for the missing swimmer.

New Hanover County officials resumed search efforts at 6 a.m. Monday

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-798-4261. To remain anonymous, you can visit this link to submit a tip.