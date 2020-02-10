Crews search river banks for missing kayaker

Rescue crews were searching the banks of the Middle Fork River in West Virginia on Monday for a missing kayaker, an official said.

"The water is high, so we're doing what we can this morning," said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Lt. Brad McDougal told The Exponent Telegram.

The kayaker was reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from Barbour County 911. The person was swept under a rock in the river at Audra State Park and did not resurface, the release said.

Crews searched for hours on Sunday, but called off efforts citing darkness, water levels and the remote location.

Officials have not released the person's identity.

