Crews starting work to restrict Rt. 33 median crossover near Applebee's

Construction will start next week on a median crossover on East Market Street (Rt. 33) in Harrisonburg.

According to the city, crews will begin work on Monday, June 8, to add a restricted crossing U-turn at the median crossover on East Market St. between University Boulevard and Country Club Drive, near Applebee's and the Market Place Shoppes, across from the Valley Mall.

It will eliminate left turns onto East Market Street from the Market Place Shoppes and Valley Mall parking lots. Drivers will still be able to turn left from East Market St. into both shopping plazas, however.

The project is expected to last around three weeks and during that time, drivers in the area should expect potential traffic delays and use caution.

The crossover will not be accessible throughout the work and lane closures can be expected around the area too.

Harrisonburg officials say the need for the new crossover system was identified in VDOT's recently completed Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions, or STARS, study for East Market Street. You can find details on the study here.

It identified a total of 61 crashes at that median crossover from 2011 to mid-2017.

