Criders couple giving to those in need

A couple in Criders is doing their part to help those in need throughout the community.

Brett and Carie Anderson have a bin outside of their home and they're filling it with bags of non-perishable food. They've recently moved to the Valley and wanted to help out their new neighbors.

"We try and keep it replenished and we usually keep six or seven care packages in there," Brett Anderson said. "We're just saying that if anybody needs something, if they're in need, we don't want anybody to go hungry, stop by and take what you need out of there."

If you or someone you know in the Criders are is in need, the pickup address is 22447 German River road, Criders, VA.

The Andersons say people can donate their own items and that they are sanitizing all of their contributions to the basket. In a facebook post Anderson wrote, "if you know of someone who is elderly or at risk and they are in need, please PM an address and we will drop off a sanitized bag at their door."

