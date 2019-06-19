Crime rates hold steady in most of area, annual report shows

Reported crimes against people, property and society — known as Group A offenses — remained steady in 2018 compared to previous years throughout most of the Shenandoah Valley, according to an annual report from Virginia State Police.

Staunton had the highest rate of Group A offenses in the area as related to population, with 6,800 per 100,000 people.

Rockingham County had the lowest.

The increase included an uptick in shoplifting and vandalism reports in the Queen City.

"We are sort of at the mercy of people reporting things to us," said Sgt. Katie Shifflett, with the Staunton Police Department. "For shopliftings, especially, if a store doesn't report [it], we'll never know about it."

Assaults and drug violations were among the top reported Group A crimes in Staunton.

"Assaults can happen anywhere. It doesn't matter where you live. If you are the victim of an assault or domestic assault, we certainly encourage people to reach out and contact us to report those crimes so we can investigate them," Shifflett said.

One murder was reported in Staunton in 2018, when Orion Painter shot and killed Melanie Wade. Painter was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.