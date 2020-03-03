Crimora man accused of stabbing during Monday afternoon fight

A Crimora man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man who had just attacked another man with a baseball bat.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to McGuslin Lane in Crimora at 2:16 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of a stabbing.

When deputies got there, they found a 38-year-old man who told them he had been beaten with a baseball that. The man was treated for his injuries.

Another man, identified as 59-year-old David Frazier, was found with wounds to his hands, and deputies say he admitted stabbing a third man who had fled the scene.

Investigators determined that the three men had been together when one man began attacking the 38-year-old with a baseball bat. According to deputies, the 38-year-old was able to overpower his attacker, and then Frazier attacked the man with a knife.

Frazier was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding. He was transported to Middle River Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The man Frazier admitted to stabbing was identified and found at UVA Medical Center, where the sheriff's office says he's being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Knives and a bat were recovered by investigators.

Investigation is very much active and the sheriff's office says additional charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

