Crimora man sentenced for child abuse

A Crimora man will spend two years behind bars for hurting his 18-day old son.

Twenty-five-year-old Dakota Fox learned his sentence in Augusta Circuit Court Tuesday, January 28. He had been found guilty of child abuse back in October 2019.

Fox’s infant son received treatment for a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in January 2019.

The father offered an apology in court Tuesday, and said all he ever wanted was to have a son. The judge said you simply cannot abuse helpless individuals, and he couldn’t think of anyone more helpless than a two-week-old baby.