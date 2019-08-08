CrossKeys Vineyards finishing up new production facility

Crosskeys Vineyards, in Rockingham County, is almost finished with a new production facility. They say it's something they've wanted for years because of all the new benefits it will have.

Construction started last winter. Right now, they're finishing moving tanks to the new building and cleaning to be ready for the upcoming harvest.

Steve Monson, the vineyard manager, says the new space will allow them to slowly increase production as the vineyard allows. It will also provide a more controlled environment, allowing for more experimentation with the wines while still staying on schedule.

"We're extremely excited. The space is something we've never really had before. The ability to turn a fork life around seems like a simple pleasure but we're going to enjoy it. And I'll make sure we remember that even in a few years once we've gotten used to it," said Monson.

They expect the increased space and controlled environment to make the quality of the wine even better.

"The purpose of this building is being responsive to the vineyards and the fruit. So as we do our first harvest in here, I think the wine is going to tell us which direction to go. So we're open to experimentation, we're going to try some new things this year, but really it's a goal to make the best wine we can."

Monson says the new facility will be up and running by September 1, and they'll be offering tours of it in the near future.

