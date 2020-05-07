Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival celebrates 40th year with virtual event

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival was supposed to celebrate its 40th year this weekend, but it had to be moved to a virtual event due to COVID-19.

Ewa Harr, who is the director for the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, said that when Governor Northam issued the stay-at-home order until June 10, she knew that she had to get creative with this year's festival.

"It's not as good as being at the festival and seeing them face-to-face, but it's still a way to connect, and to be able to see and appreciate what these people are doing," said Harr.

The festival will consist of interviews with different artists and live steam demonstrations of artists making items. People will be able to interact and ask questions during the live demonstrations.

Harr said that the event is the main income for the nonprofit Crozet Park, which is why it was important to make sure at least part of the event happened. She also said that she wanted to make sure artists were able to still have an outlet.

"Some of these folks who make a living off of festivals are in a really difficult situation this year, so I really was trying to figure out how we could do something that would continue to support our artists and our art community," said Harr.

Artist's galleries and information can be found on the festival's website, as well as links to register for the demos.

Harr said she hopes that the fall festival can happen in person even if they have to implement social distancing standards.