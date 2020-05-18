Crozet man creates environmentally friendly delivery service

A Crozet man is making environmentally friendly deliveries to people in western Albemarle County.

Brad Diggans teamed up with the Crozet Market in March to deliver groceries within a five-mile radius of the store. He is now the owner of Nor-Cro, which stands for Northern Crozet, and has four employees.

Diggans does use a car for some deliveries, but says pedal power is his preferred form of travel.

“I’ve really enjoyed this being in all the neighborhoods and communities," Diggans said. “Everybody seems to be really appreciative of it.”

Nor-Cro delivers seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diggans says he loves the delivery business so much, he is making plans to continue and expand his services in the future.