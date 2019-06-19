Crozet quintuplets: Two years later

In a house in Crozet, a small population explosion occurred in December 2016. Five babies were born: Clara, Luke, Millie, Isabell, and Ava.

They are the Baudinet quints, and they keep their parents, Michael and Margaret, extremely busy day and night, seven days a week.

This incredible family journey for the couple started when Margaret said she was having difficulty getting pregnant.

"Then all of a sudden, I took medicine and then I was really, really pregnant, and we feel like they are our miracles, and every day is a miracle with them," she said.

The five babies are also very unique in their own ways. For instance, there is a leader.

"It's probably Ava, she is the most dynamic and forceful and she kind of imposes her will on everyone else," said Michael.

Both Margaret and Michael say they have developed special strategies to keep everything running as smoothly as possible.

"I coupon clip, I budget, I rebudget every month. I plan everything, we spend what we have to and work our butts off at the office," Margaret said.

"It's always about triage," Michael said. "Recognizing who needs you the most at any given time and then in those few moments, you can kind of decide because nobody needs you particularly, then it's nice. You get to rotate and get to the ones you haven't seen yet."

The family does go through a lot of diapers with five young children in the house.

"I would say 120 a week, 150, depends on [how] poopy of a week it's been," Margaret said.

The family has a secret for keeping all five toddlers entertained at the same time: the family bubble machine.

When they finally go to sleep at night, Margaret is content no matter how the day went.

"I always think this is my world, this my world. Yes, we both work full time. Yes, there is a house payment and a car payment, but this our world and we are OK with that," she said.

