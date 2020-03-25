Cub Run Elementary teachers drive convoy through students' neighborhoods

A long caravan of teachers from Cub Run Elementary School drove their cars through students' neighborhoods on Wednesday morning.

Teachers honked their horns, some of them with signs in their car windows telling students how much they miss them, and waved at students.

Angela Yurachek, a teacher's assistant at the school, was among the caravan. She said the decision from Governor Ralph Northam to cancel the rest of the school year felt like a part of her life had been taken away from her abruptly.

"We wanted students to know out of sight does not mean out of mind," Yurachek said.

The teacher's assistant said the teachers got the idea from a post on social media.

"We miss them," Yurachek said. "They're a part of our lives."

Similar convoys have been held by staff with a variety of schools across our area, including teachers and staff with Wilson Elementary School in Fishersville. Video of the Wilson drive-through, submitted to WHSV by Thomas and Sherry Alger, can be found below.