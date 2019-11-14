Cuevas reflects on time on Rockingham County Board of Supervisors

A longtime member of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is retiring at the end of this year.

Pablo Cuevas served on the board of supervisors for 30 years. | Credit: WHSV

Pablo Cuevas has served on the board for 30 years, but is stepping down Dec. 31. Cuevas said it's because of health and family reasons.

"When you can't give the citizens the fair time to work on their problems or their needs through our staff at the county level, you shouldn't be there," Cuevas said.

During his time on the board, Cuevas said the county has changed a lot. He said they've done a lot over the years he's proud of, like constructing new school buildings and expanding industry. Cuevas said they've also stayed true to the county's rural roots.

"We have supported the agricultural character of the valley," Cuevas said. "And those kind of things have kept a good balance."

Cuevas said he has enjoyed his time on the board and who he has worked with over that time.

"It's meant a lot to me. I'm not the average guy who was born and raised here. Born and raised in Cuba, going through the Castro change."

Cuevas said the board will accept applications for his position, which is representing District 1 of Rockingham County, including he towns of Broadway and Timberville as well as the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.

He said the board will select someone to fill the last two years of his term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. His resignation will be effective on Jan. 1.