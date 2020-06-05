Cyclist confronts, attacks BLM supporters putting up fliers in Md.

MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (CNN) - Police are looking for a cyclist who assaulted a group of Black Lives Matter supporters in a Maryland park.

Police are looking for a cyclist who assaulted a group of Black Lives Matter supporters in a Maryland park. (Source: Viewer video/CNN)

Police say three young adults were posting fliers Monday in support of the movement when the man started arguing with them.

The video shows him grab a flier from one of the victims and grabbing her arm.

The man who shot the video says when the man noticed him filming, he grabbed his bike and charged at him, knocking him down.

He says the suspect then rode down the path before turning back around and yelling obscenities at the group then leaving the way he came.

Police want to identify the cyclist.

They are now actively patrolling the trail by foot, bicycle and police car.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.