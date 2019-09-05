D-Day Memorial hosts National Commander of the American Legion

A police-escorted line of cars drove up the hill to the National D-Day Memorial Wednesday, leading American Legion National Commander James "Bill" Oxford to a private tour of the site.

American Legion's post in Bedford brought the newly elected National Commander, Bill Oxford, to the National D-Day Memorial Wednesday. WDBJ7 photo.

"That was a little beyond what I expected," said Oxford.

The entourage leading the commander would not be his last surprise. As soon as he stepped foot on the site of the memorial, he said he could not describe how he felt.

"There is a sacredness at this monument," said Oxford. "It is just protecting American values and remembering the Bedford boys."

Oxford, a Vietnam veteran, has been a member of the American Legion since 1986. Last week, he was elected national commander during the organization's 101st national convention.

Bedford just so happened to be the first place he was scheduled to visit. The National D-Day Memorial was his first stop.

"There was divine intervention here and I am serious," said Oxford. "Our job is supporting America, looking after veterans, supporting a strong national defense and supporting children and youth."

Oxford said the American Legion's mission is similar to that of the National D-Day Memorial, making it a very fitting first stop.

"Our missions mirror each other in the work we do for veterans, recognizing veterans and particularly in teaching the next generation about service," said April Cheek-Messier, President of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

Oxford became emotional during his tour of the site, specifically when he learned about the small town of Bedford's immeasurable loss.

"The sacrifice that these families made. I mean, brothers coming back and one not," Oxford said.

"It is always gratifying to see people's reactions to the memorial," said Cheek-Messier. "I am just delighted that he was able to witness it himself."

Oxford will continue his time in Virginia with stops in Lynchburg, Richmond and Norfolk.

