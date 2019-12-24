HDR is asking you to become a friend of downtown

Different Harrisonburg community events throughout the year, like the Friendly City Fourth, Skeleton Festival, and the Veterans Day parade, are put on with help from Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

As the year comes to an end, they're asking you for your help in making sure those event are successful in 2020 as well.

All of those events and several projects, like the alleyway beautification between Finnegan's Cove and Beyond Restaurant, are funded through donations to the organization.

As a part of their year-end campaign, they're asking for donations, and depending on the amount, they are giving out incentives.

You could receive anything from a t-shirt to a raffle ticket for the Friendly City Fortune raffle in 2020.

"Our mission is to create a downtown where people come to spend time weather they're shopping, they're eating out, or just spending time with their families," Lauren Huber, Development Director, said. "So we always try and make a pride of place and a beautiful place to spend time."

Different community partners in the Friendly City are also helping out such as Matchbox Realty. They said they will match 100% of each donation given to HDR up to $5,000.

If you would like to donate, just click here.

