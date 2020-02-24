Town plans to tear down 100-year-old deteriorating building

Since WHSV first told you about the 100-year-old deteriorating building off of North Main St. in Timberville, the building had been locked up with a sign posted letting no one inside.

The town said they gave the property owner time to create a plan to fix the giant hole but now the town is taking the issue into their own hands.

"The property has continued to deteriorate over the past year or so," Austin Garber, Town Manager for Timberville, said. "Now we're trying to move along and get the building demolished."

Garber said with the building being so close to a busy road, they need to tear down the structure for safety reasons.

He said so far tearing it down has not been so simple and has found hazardous materials inside the old general store.

"We had asbestos and hazmat surveys done over the property. The asbestos wasn't too concerning, there was a little bit in the window glazing the hazardous material there's a lot more involved in that."

Garber said the next step taken is dependent on what the building officials for Rockingham County say.

"We'll have the building official come back down and take another look at the building to reassess the condition," Garber said. " We'll see if it's even safe for contractors to go in and do the re-mediating of the asbestos and the hazardous material."

The town is looking to start work right away but if the building is unsafe for crews to go inside the town will be coming up with a contingency plan.