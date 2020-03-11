DC mayor declares state of emergency as virus cases rise

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a state of emergency as the number of identified coronavirus cases in the nation's capital reaches 10.

Officials are recommending that gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled.

The announcements signals a major escalation in the District of Columbia's response to the spread of the virus. By declaring a state of emergency, Bowser has the authority to order medical quarantines, request federal assistance and take steps to stem price gouging for critical supplies.

Some Cherry Blossom events are being canceled, but D.C. sports teams say they'll continue to play their games before fans.