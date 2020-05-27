DGIF lowers water level of Lake Shenandoah until dam repairs can be made

As more people get out to enjoy the Shenandoah Valley's waterways with summer starting and outdoor recreation encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors should be aware that Lake Shenandoah is being kept a lower water level due to damage to a dam.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, a flood occurred earlier this spring at Lake Shenandoah, damaging the emergency spillway on the north side of the lake's dam.

The damage will require extensive repairs.

After engineering staff with the VDGIF inspected the damage, they determined that it was to an extent that the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR)would require them to lower the lake by about five feet from full pool level.

The lowered water level will remain the standard for the lake until the emergency spillway can be repaired.

DGIF officials say they lowered the water level to stay in compliance with DCR regulations and to reduce any potential threat of the dam failing during a high water event.

To stay in compliance with the Virginia Dam Safety Program, officials say additional improvements to the dam will be required.

As of now, the plan is for the DGIF, which owns the Lake Shenandoah dam, to make the repairs to the emergency spillway and the dam improvements at the same time – and neither is expected until next year at the earliest.

Contractors will be onsite at the dam this summer to construct a road and replace the culvert over the stream entering from the golf course (north bay), which will be needed to get the heavy equipment necessary for dam repairs to the site.

DGIF says "the repairs for the dam are not yet scheduled and will likely not be in 2020."

Saying that they understand the lowered water level for a year will impair use of the lake, staff are discussing temporary improvement options for anglers and boaters to access the lake. They're planning to improve access, where feasible, once the lake is lowered to a safe level for the summer.

Staff will also be seeding the newly exposed areas around the perimeter of the lake to reduce potential turbidity in the lake and to improve the overall appearance of the property.