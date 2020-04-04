DHHS issues additional guidance for lodging facilities

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been following the development of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Following Governor Jim Justice's request, DHHS released additional guidelines for lodging facilities.

In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols for all lodging facilities, DHHS also outlined how they should handle out of state travelers.

Right now, there is no restriction on who can come into the state; however, if someone is coming certain hot spots, they must self-isolate for 14 days.

If guests are suspected of violating these orders, lodging providers are asked to contact local law enforcement.

You can find the full list of guidelines here.