DMV: One-third of pedestrians killed in Virginia had been drinking

The Department of Motor Vehicles says about one-third of the pedestrians killed in Virginia crashes had been drinking beforehand.

As police across the state crack down on drunk driving, the DMV is warning about impaired walking this holiday season.

In the last three years, 36 percent of pedestrians killed in Virginia had been drinking prior to the crash, according to the DMV.

So far this year, as of Dec. 6, 25 pedestrians who had been drinking have been killed in crashes.

The DMV says between 2016 and 2018, among the deaths of pedestrians who had been drinking:

• 39 percent occurred on a Friday or Saturday

• 80 percent occurred between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

• 71 percent occurred in urban areas

“Drunk driving is an epidemic on our roadways, and our hats go off to the men and women of Virginia law enforcement who tirelessly search for drunk drivers this holiday season and every day to make our roads safer for everyone,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative said in a release. “We also think it is important to remind folks of the importance of being alert and aware of your surroundings while walking. Walking is seen as a safe mode of transportation after imbibing, but we know that alcohol consumption can put pedestrians at risk. Driving yourself isn’t an option, but plenty of great alternatives exist, such as public transportation, taxis, app-based transportation services, or a designated driver. Celebrate the holiday season safely by making a plan for a sober ride home before you start drinking.”