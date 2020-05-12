Virginia DMV offices to remain closed 'until further notice'

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that all public DMV offices, which have been closed since March 18, will remain closed for at least another week.

They had been set to reopen on May 11 after a prior extension, but the DMV said that their 75 customer service centers would not be ready to open back up on Monday.

While Gov. Northam said DMV offices will stay closed until at least May 18, the DMV's announcement said they'll be closed "until further notice."

Northam said they are working to get DMV offices up and running as soon as possible to be able to help high schoolers get their driver's licenses, amid the many other tasks the DMV is needed for.

While the DMV closures remain in effect, all driver's licenses and ID cards that were set to expire in March and April have extensions of 90 days and all those expiring in May have extensions for 60 days, according to the DMV. The DMV says CDLs have been extended as well.

Credentials for vehicles, like registrations, are also extended by the same period.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), CDL holders whose licenses or permits are expiring between March 1 and June 29 have until June 30 to renew.

In light of the DMV closure, Virginia State Police are also directed to continue not enforcing vehicle inspections, as has been the policy since March. While local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Governor Northam encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic.

Renewal fees will remain the same, but no late fees will be charged for those renewing during the extension period.

The DMV says it plans to reopen in a phased approach in order to ensure the health of everyone. Appointments will be required for specific services that require an in-person visit. If there is an alternate method available for the needed service - such as online or by mail - individuals should go that route.

Online and by-mail transactions continue to be processed. DMV call centers remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

You can handle a lot of DMV tasks online at dmvNOW.com, including renewing licenses and registrations and address changes. Mail-in transactions include vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver's license renewal, if mailed a notice.

For more information on the DMV's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can click here.

Executive Directive 8 directed the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates.

That remains in effect until July 31.

