DMV employee dies, 6 test positive for COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says an employee has died of COVID-19 and a total of six employees have tested positive for the virus.

There are four positive cases at the DMV’s headquarters in Richmond and two cases at the DMV’s Dahlgren weigh station in King George County.

“These are sad times during which we mourn the loss of a colleague and keep the others in our thoughts and prayers. Employee health and well-being is our greatest emphasis,” a DMV spokesperson said.

The DMV says based on CDC and state health department guidelines, they have implemented teleworking and alternating schedules, cleaning work centers and notifying employees of each case.

"In headquarters, we require teleworking for those eligible and alternating work schedules to allow for social distancing. We openly communicate to employees daily so they have accurate information. Everyone is repeatedly reminded to do our part by frequent handwashing and staying home if not feeling well," the DMV said.

All of the DMV's customer service centers have been closed since March 18 and will stay that way until at least April 23.

The governor is expected to extend that closure at a press briefing on Wednesday.

All drivers with credentials for themselves, like licenses, or their vehicles, like registrations, that are set to expire between March 15 and May 15 received 60-day extensions.

The DMV says CDLs have been extended by 60 days as well.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), CDL holders whose licenses or permits are expiring between March 1 and June 29 have until June 30 to renew.

Drivers are encouraged to take care of any DMV tasks online at dmvNOW.com, if possible. You can renew licenses and registrations there, as well as many other tasks. The DMV also offers mail-in options for a number of transactions, including vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver's license renewal, if mailed a notice.

