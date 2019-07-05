DMV in Harrisonburg to extend hours next two Saturdays

Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles location in Harrisonburg will extend its hours on Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 13.

On those days, Harrisonburg's DMV office will be open until 2:00 p.m. Normally, the office closes at noon.

This decision to extend its hours came after a change in the law on July 1. It impacts those whose driving privilege had been suspended for failing to pay court fines and costs. Now, those Virginians can have his or her driving privilege reinstated and the associated reinstatement fee waived.

According to a press release, the DMV has sent letters to Virginians whose driving privileges were suspended for failing to pay court fines and costs to advise them of any specific requirements needed to obtain their driver's license.

"The change only affects a person's ability to get his or her driver's license. It does not eliminate the requirement to pay the underlying court costs and fines. Additionally, Virginians whose driving privileges are suspended or revoked for other reasons in addition to failure to pay court fines and costs will need to meet any other court or DMV requirements, including payment of reinstatement fees, to regain their driving privileges," the press release added.

The DMV notes its offices are extremely busy in the summer months and encourages those who need its services to visit to use its website, mail and DMV Select locations.

