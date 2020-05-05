DMV releases new safety video as 17 motorcyclists die in crashes as of May

The Virginia DMV has released a new safety video for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month as 17 motorcyclists have died as of May 1 in Virginia.

As of May 1, there have also been 243 motorcyclists injured in 321 crashes on Virginia roadways. In 2019, 89 motorcyclists were killed in Virginia.

“The most important action a motorcyclist takes before every ride is to suit up in the safest gear possible,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “To drive this point home, DMV is releasing a new motorcycle safety video for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month reminding riders to always wear the proper gear.”

The video reminds motorcyclists to wear full safety gear from head to toe because it could save their lives.

May 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia DMV has released a new safety video for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month as 17 motorcyclists have died as of May 1 in Virginia.

As of May 1, there have also been 243 motorcyclists injured in 321 crashes on Virginia roadways. In 2019, 89 motorcyclists were killed in Virginia.

“The most important action a motorcyclist takes before every ride is to suit up in the safest gear possible,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “To drive this point home, DMV is releasing a new motorcycle safety video for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month reminding riders to always wear the proper gear.”

The video reminds motorcyclists to wear full safety gear from head to toe because it could save their lives.

“While Virginia continues to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people may see a leisurely motorcycle ride as a way to get some fresh air,” said Ken Crumpler, DMV’s Motorcycle Safety Coordinator and an avid rider. “Just because there is less traffic on the roadways, we shouldn’t let ourselves be lulled into a false sense of security. Staying alert, maintaining a safe speed, and wearing safety gear is just as important as ever so everyone gets home safely.”

In Virginia, it is required by law that motorcyclists and passengers wear a helmet and that helmet must meet or exceed standards and specifications of the Snell Memorial Foundation, the American National Standards Institute Inc., or the U.S. Department of Transportation.