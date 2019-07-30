DMV say more than 36,000 drivers have already had their license reinstated

After almost a month since those in Virginia with unpaid court fines and costs were able to get their driver license reinstated, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said more than 36,000 Virginians have done so.

Back in June, the DMV mailed out letters to those who were eligible to receive their license back.

Katy Lloyd, a DMV spokesperson, said for two Saturdays in July, select DMV offices across the Commonwealth had extended hours. She said the turnout was great for those days and designed to give those people more time to head to the DMV.

Lloyd said the DMV would like to remind those reapplying for their license that now it's a good time to sign up for Real I.D.

"We just want to make sure that folks are aware of the new Real I.D law," Lloyd said. "So when they come in to get their drivers license they can choose whether or not they want to get a Real I.D."

Lloyd said Real I.D. will be required by any domestic flight come October 2020.