Virginia drivers with unpaid court fines allowed back on the roads

The Department of Motor Vehicles kept its offices open additional hours for two weekends this month to help Virginians whose driver's license had been revoked for unpaid court costs get back on the road.

On July 1, more than 600,000 drivers were allowed to reobtain their permits when a law allowing state officials to take them away for overdue court costs was officially voided.

Benjamin Craig with Way to Go, Inc., a nonprofit in Harrisonburg that tries to improve people's quality of life through transportation, said this not only helps those looking for a second chance to move forward but also cuts down on those driving with a suspended license.

"I'm sure that gives them greater peace of mind in kind of not having that apprehension of am I going to get pulled over without a valid driver's license and accruing more court fines and cost, " Craig said.

He said a study that was done with the organization found 75% of those who had a license suspended continued to drive. The main reason was that people still needed to go to work to pay those court fees.

Craig said this also helps out Way to Go. In the past, they would help to pay the reinstatement fee and now they can use that money for other programs.