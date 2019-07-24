DOJ won’t prosecute contempt citation against Barr, Ross

The Department of Justice will not prosecute Attorney General Bill Barr or Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced the decision in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

The House voted to hold them in criminal contempt for their failure to provide documents requested by the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the addition of a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Both the DOJ and the Commerce Department say they provided thousands of documents to the committee about the census question.

They add that certain documents were withheld after a federal court ruled the information was privileged and couldn’t be released.

