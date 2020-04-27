Dad surprises daughter with senior prom dance

This weekend would have been prom night for many high schoolers, but COVID-19 concerns cancelled those exciting plans.

When Lewis County High School announced they would not be having the dance, Wanda Hobbs says her daughter, Maleah, was devastated that her senior prom would not happen.

Hobbs, her husband Travis, and their two other daughters decided they would not let coronavirus force Maleah to miss this important moment.

On Saturday, which would have been Prom Night, Hobbs had Maleah put her dress on to at least take pictures.

"Maleah wasn't really up for getting dressed up and taking pictures," her mom told WSAZ. "She stated it wasn't the same without all her classmates."

While Maleah and Wanda were gone taking the pictures, Wanda's husband and daughters decorated their porch and set up a dance floor to surprise Maleah.

When they got home, Maleah's dad was waiting for her in a suit, with flowers, and playing her favorite song.

Maleah said it was a moment she will always remember.

