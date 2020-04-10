Dairy market begins to stabilize following farmers across the country being forced to dump milk

The dairy market is starting to stabilize this week after the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association says farmers were forced to dump milk.

Executive Secretary Eric Paulson says 40% of dairy goes through restaurants and school milk accounts for 8%.

With recent closures, all of the sudden milk didn’t have a home. Last week farmers across Virginia and the country had no choice but to dump hundreds of thousands of gallons.

"Those cows have to milked every day. You can’t just furlough your cows. They have to be milked. They have to be taken care of. They have to be fed. So all the inputs are still the same. Unfortunately now with the supply and demand being so out of balance, it’s really gonna have a negative impact on producers,” Paulson said.

Paulson says it is re-directing efforts to increased demand in grocery stores, but it will be a month or two before they know the true impact.