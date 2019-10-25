Dancing Pig Valley's Best BBQ and Beer Fest raises money for ballet theater

The Rockingham Ballet Theatre will host its 3rd annual Dancing Pig Valley's Best BBQ and Beer Fest.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Ballet Theatre in Bridgewater, which helps with the cost of production fees and scholarships for dancers.

Meghan Helbert's daughter has danced with the theater for a few years.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to come have fun and raise money for a very worthwhile cause," Helbert said.

A ticket to the festival gets you into the event and the opportunity to try a sample of each barbecue truck and taste Brother's Craft Beer. Then people get to vote on who they think has the best barbeque.

Last year, Chris Von, the owner and pit master of Flavor Savor Barbeque, took home the trophy for the best barbecue.

"It's a great time to try everyone else's barbecue while you're at it, too, so it's good to see what everybody else is up to," said Von.

Jeffrey Good owns Smoke-N-BBQ and said he is eyeing the prize this year.

"What we want to do is just continue to serve what we do, nothing special, just what we always do and hopefully that will stand out," said Good.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Rockingham Ballet Theatre, where Maya Pope has been dancing for eleven years. This year, she will be Clara in the theatre's performance of The Nutcracker.

"I think it's a really great way to express yourself and I really like getting to perform," said Pope.

Money goes toward production costs, as well as scholarships for dancers, so more people have the opportunity to learn the art.

"Students also learn self-control, it increases self-confidence and really gives them a sense of team work and what it's like to be part of something bigger than themselves," said Helbert.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brother's Craft Brewing. There is also a three-mile costume race with cash prizes for the first place winners and live music.