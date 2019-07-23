Dancing With The Stars of the 'Burg announces cast for 2019

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center has announced the seven local “stars” who will compete in its 2019 Dancing With The Stars of the ’Burg fundraiser.

The 10th annual charity event will again feature seven teams comprised of prominent members of the local community paired with experienced dancers from the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of USA Dance.

Beginning this week, each team will secure votes — in the form of charitable donations to the daycare, a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency — and will learn a ballroom dance that will be performed during the Dancing With The Stars of the ’Burg gala on Sunday, November 17, at James Madison University’s Festival Ballroom. The champion will be crowned based on judges’ scores for their dance performance and their fundraising success.

In 2018, the event’s ninth straight sellout crowd saw Zack Lokey of Nielsen Builders and his USA Dance partner Libbi Fitzgerald win the championship. Overall, the seven 2018 teams raised more than $100,000 for HRCDCC.

This year’s teams include:

• Debbie Brown, of Hand to Hearts Life Relationship Coaching, who will dance the Viennese Waltz with her USA Dance partner Nick Gardner;

• Kelly May Brown, well known local vocalist, represents Myers Ford and, along with USA Dance partner Greg Arehart, will dance the Night Club Two-Step;

• Dr. Steve Brown of Brown & Sutt, PLLC, will join Caroline Clymer of USA Dance to perform the Carolina Shag;

• Mandy Kinder Leeth will team with USA Dance’s Don Barstow for an Argentine Tango;

• Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Rockingham County Public School Superintendent, will dance a Salsa with Jackie Baker of USA Dance;

• Steve Smith, a recently retired long-time administrator at James Madison University, will dance a Foxtrot with USA Dance’s Ruth Barstow; and

• Aubrey Urbanowicz, Chief Meteorologist at WHSV TV-3, will join Adriel Byrd of USA Dance for a Cha Cha.

This year’s teams will be formally introduced to the public at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, in a Meet the Stars Event at Court Square Theater. Online voting for the 2019 teams as well as reservations for the Nov. 17 gala will become available at that time at www.whsv.com/dance.

For additional information on the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center and the Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg fundraiser, visit www.hrdaycare.org or call (540) 434-5268.

