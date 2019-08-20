Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg kicks off

On Monday night, the newest group of Dancing With the Stars of the Burg participants was officially announced.

WHSV's very own Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz is one of seven Harrisonburg celebrities hitting the dance floor in November to raise money for the Harrisonurg Rockingham Child Daycare Center.

David Taylor, producer for DWTS of the Burg said this year, they decided to announce the participants early. Taylor said this way, they could also invite friends and family to the announcement event.

Taylor said he's excited for this year's event. He said it's amazing how much support and enthusiasm they've had from the community.

"We're at 99 people who have made a huge difference in raising money for an incredible cause here in the community," said Taylor.

This is the 10th anniversary of DWTS of the Burg. Last year, DWTS raised over $100,000 for the day care, and this year the goal is $140,000. All of the money will go directly to the building fund, as they work to get into their new building in downtown.

You can donate to vote for your favorite teams on our website

