Danville first responders save would-be bridge jumper

First responders in southside Virginia have saved a woman dangling from a bridge over the Dan River after authorities say she tried to jump.

The Danville Register and Bee reports that witnesses saw the woman on the side of the King Memorial Bridge in Danville Saturday at about 7:30 a.m.

Danville Police say the woman was attempting to jump.

When the woman sat on the ledge, two police officers reached through the holes in the bridge and grabbed her arms.

The woman dangled from the bridge for several minutes, kicking her legs while rescuers waited in the river below in waist-deep water. Eventually, an employee of Danville Utilities was lowered from a harness and retrieved the woman.

She was taken for a mental health evaluation.

Danville Police said it was the third attempted bridge jump this year.