Danville first responders save would-be bridge jumper

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew wait in the waist-high water Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, in Danville, Va., as a woman dangles from the King Memorial Bridge, where several police officers held her by her arms. An employee of Danville Utilities went over the rail while on a harness, grabbed the struggling woman and pulled her back up to safety. (Caleb Ayers/Danville Register & Bee via AP) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
By  | 
Posted:

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — First responders in southside Virginia have saved a woman dangling from a bridge over the Dan River after authorities say she tried to jump.

The Danville Register and Bee reports that witnesses saw the woman on the side of the King Memorial Bridge in Danville Saturday at about 7:30 a.m.

Danville Police say the woman was attempting to jump.

When the woman sat on the ledge, two police officers reached through the holes in the bridge and grabbed her arms.

The woman dangled from the bridge for several minutes, kicking her legs while rescuers waited in the river below in waist-deep water. Eventually, an employee of Danville Utilities was lowered from a harness and retrieved the woman.

She was taken for a mental health evaluation.

Danville Police said it was the third attempted bridge jump this year.

 