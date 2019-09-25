Day of Caring in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

For more than 20 years, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has brought people together through service, and today, all of those volunteers lending a hand to complete more than 90 different projects.

Seniors of Harrisonburg High School painting a map of the USA that needed to be brightened up at John Wayland Elementary School. | Credit: WHSV

"Day of Caring is our community's largest community service day, and today we have 647 volunteers all over the city and the county, giving back, freeing up time and resources for local organizations," Laura Toni-Holsinger, Executive Director of United Way Harrisonburg-Rockingham, said.

One of the goals of the annual event is to show people what needs there are in the community.

"It's a great way for people to just be more educated about what the needs are in their community and think about ways later they can continue to give back," Toni-Holsinger said.

Students of Harrisonburg High School had the chance to fulfill some of those needs at John Wayland Elementary School on Wednesday.

"It's really important to help out, not just helping in general, but also helping in the local community because you can easily see the impact that you have on the local community," HHS senior, Safyyia Ogundipe said.

The project those students were working on brightened up the playground, something that the principal said the kids will really enjoy.

"The kids will probably really appreciate it. They'll come here the next day and they'll see this really bright map. It's just kind of revitalized, and just lifts up the spirit of the whole playground and hopefully that makes an impact on their day," Ogundipe said.

Members of the WHSV-TV team also participated in the event by clearing up the yard at Harrisonburg Northeast Neighborhood Community Center.