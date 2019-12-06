Dayton Giving Tree looking for sponsors

The Dayton Giving Tree is still looking for sponsors to help local families in need during the holidays.

The tree, located at Braithwaite Studios in Dayton, has put on the tree tradition for the past ten years and has helped more than 150 families.

Each year, the neighborhood watch of Dayton organizes the tree with local schools in the area to find families who are in need.

Each child is asked what items they would like for Christmas and those lists are put on tags on a Christmas tree.

Jane Braithwaite, an organizer, said neighbors then pick up the tags, shop for an item, and then bring it back to leave under the tree.

"We put a tag up for six or seven gifts per child for items that are needed like coats, hats, gloves , boots, shoes, shirts, sweats, and maybe even a book or two," Braithwaite said.

Braithwaite said you can pick up a tag at her shop Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She said they do need the items by Dec. 20 to sort for each family.

