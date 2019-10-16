Dayton police officer completes 100-mile run for children's home

Travis Hooker, a Dayton police officer, set his mind to a mission to run a 100-mile race, and he completed that in September.

Travis Hooker receives his medal at the end of the 100 mile race | Photo: Travis Hooker

Hooker ran the race to raise money for the Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands. He raised more than $3,000 for the home by completing the race.

Mike Hendricksen, who is on the board of the children's home, said that the money helps the home tremendously.

"Private funding and funding for all of the needs that they have is extremely important and this money will go to help that," said Hendricksen.

Hooker completed the race in 28 hours, and although he faced injury along the way, he was able to finish it. He said the children from the home were his inspiration, and some of them even met him at the finish line.

"It was nice to be received and really to recognize that accomplishment, you know, the months of training that we put into it and the time, and really to see those kids was the icing on the cake," said Hooker.

He said he plans to make this race a yearly event and he is looking for more opportunities to give back in the community.

