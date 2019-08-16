Dayton Ruritan Club donates teddy bears to police department

Earlier this week, the Dayton Ruritan Club donated small teddy bears to the Dayton Police Department. These bears will be given to children in times of trauma out in the field.

All too often, police say they encounter children who are afraid of them. In an effort to soothe children who are crime victims or witnesses, police provide the children with stuffed animals to distract them from the situation.

John Crim, the president of the Dayton Ruritan Club said this project is one of the ways he can try and give back.

"We've been doing it since the 1990s or the early 2000s and it's well worth while. It's very well received and it is one of the many things that ruritans do in terms of small projects around municipalities and towns," said Crim.

Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout said he is so thankful for the comforting bears.