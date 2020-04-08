Dayton councilman and pastor L. Todd Collier dies

A member of the Dayton Town Council has died.

According to a statement from the town of Dayton, L. Todd Collier, who had served as a councilman since 2017, died Tuesday night.

"Councilman Collier was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve and enhance Dayton's infrastructure and its parks," the town said in a public press release. "He was proud to call Dayton home and was dedicated to the community in every way."

They went on to describe Collier's volunteer work for every town event, from grilling hot dogs to assisting vendors at Dayton Days to welcoming the community at concerts, Easter egg hunts, and many activities.

"Certain special people were meant to be here," said Mayor Sam Lee. "Todd is such a person. He was positive at all times, always concerned for, and focusing on, others even during his time of pain and struggle. I am fortunate to have known him as a friend, neighbor, and fellow council members, and am a better person for that."

The town of Dayton said their hearts go out to Collier's family, friends and members of the Acorn Christian Church where he had served as pastor.

According to family members on social media, a son of Collier currently in Oklahoma will be unable to return to the family due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.