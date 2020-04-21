Dayton councilman Zack Fletchall dies of leukemia

The Town of Dayton is mourning the loss of another councilman.

WHSV file image of Dayton Town Council

The town announced on Monday that councilman Zack Fletchall died from complications related to Leukemia. According to a Facebook post,the leukemia had been discovered and diagnosed a few days before he passed away.

Fletchall served as the chairman of the Planning Commission before being appointed to fill an unexpired seat on Town Council in 2017. He was then elected to town council in 2018. He served as the Council liaison to the Planning Commission and served as Chairman of the Infrastructure and Safety Committee as well as serving on the Personnel and Finance Committees. He was also a member of the Economic Development Authority.

"Mr. Fletchall was proud to call Dayton home and was dedicated to the community and his family," the town said in a Facebook post. "Our hearts go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three young children."

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family going forward.

Earlier this month, Todd Collier, another councilman, passed away.