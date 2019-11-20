Dayton man killed in farm accident

A Dayton man is dead after a tragic accident on a Rockingham County farm earlier this week.

According to Virginia State Police, at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 18, in the 3800 block of Martin Miller Road, 64-year-old Jerry W. Martz was unloading a lawnmower from a trailer hooked to his 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 when the truck began rolling forward down a slope.

Police say Martz attempted to stop the truck, but was struck and killed by it.

State police investigators determined that the truck had been placed in neutral and not in park.

According to people at the scene, the truck continued rolling until it came to a stop on an embankment across the street.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.