Deadline to get your Virginia REAL ID getting closer

If you do not have a REAL ID yet, you will need to get one to replace your driver’s license by October 1 if you want to use it to board a plane.

A lot of people are procrastinating, and in Virginia, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging people to beat the rush. You can use an office or one of the DMV Connect set-ups that move around.

The physical difference between the standard license and REAL ID is the star in the upper right corner.

If you have a passport, or another federally accepted identification already, you may not need to get the updated license.

Russell Love, the DMV coordinator of Greater Harrisonburg, says he is encouraging people to make the switch for convenience’s sake.

“Its better to have that REAL ID just in case, and it makes it easy if you have to fly across the country. Tomorrow, your boss says, ‘Can you go to California tomorrow for a conference?’ and you don’t have your passport," said Love.

The REAL ID has a one time $10 fee, on top of any other fee for a license or identification card.

Below is a full list of federally accepted ID that can be used instead of REAL ID.

• U.S. passport

• U.S. passport card

• DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

• Permanent resident card

• Border crossing card

• Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

• HSPD-12 PIV card

• Foreign government-issued passport

• Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

• Transportation Worker Identification Credential

• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

The Real ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005 at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued IDs, such as driver’s licenses. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the security standards required for the Real ID itself and the process of obtaining it include: “Information and security features that must be incorporated into each card; application information to establish the identity and immigration status of an applicant before a card can be issued; and physical security standards for facilities where driver's licenses and applicable identification cards are produced.”

To meet demand for the new IDs, DMV has increased staffing at service centers. The organization also has expanded its mobile outreach program, which travels throughout the state providing Real IDs.

DMV Connect teams typically go to places that lack easy access to DMV customer service centers, such as rural areas.

Obtaining a Real ID requires the following:

● One proof of identity and legal presence

● Two proofs of Virginia residency

● One proof of social security number

● Current driver’s license, if seeking to obtain a Virginia driver’s license for the first time.