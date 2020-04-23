Death Valley records first 100-degree day of the year

Wednesday, Death Valley recorded its first 100 degree of the year. Let's dig into some facts about one of the hottest places on earth.

On average, Death Valley records its first 100 degree day on April 14th. So this year, the event occurred just later than average. Death Valley typically experiences its last 100 degree day of the year October 11th.

That means half of the year on average, Death Valley will record a temperature above the century mark.

The average high temperature in July is 117 degrees!

The average maximum high temperature Death Valley reaches annually is 125 degrees! Yikes!

Death Valley is also home to the hottest temperature recorded on earth which was 134 degrees on July 10, 1913.

If you ever plan on visiting Death Valley, you will want to hydrate and wear light colored clothing. Since the air is so dry, it can actually be hard for the body to naturally cool you down via sweat. Hydration is key.