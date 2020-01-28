Defense seeking private records in case against Albemarle Co. doctor

An Albemarle County doctor accused of sexually assaulting some of his patients will wait longer to face trial, as one of the alleged victims has filed a $3 million civil suit against him.

Doctor Mark Hormuz Dean appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court with his legal team early Tuesday, January 28. He is currently facing a total of 13 charges:

• Abduction

• Aggravated Sexual Battery (two counts)

• Forcible Sodomy (two counts)

• Object Sexual Penetration (four counts)

• Rape (two counts)

• Sexual Battery (two counts)

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2017. Police arrested Dean on February 12, 2018.

Dean’s lawyers are asking the judge to allow them access to medical-related records for “AS”, the alleged victim who filed the civil suit. The commonwealth called their request a “fishing expedition,” but the defense argued those records play into AS’ credibility.

The court is expected to take up each of the alleged victims’ cases separately, though trial dates have been repeatedly delayed: Most recently, Dean’s five-day jury trial was to begin January 27, but is now set for August 10.

Another motions hearing is scheduled for April 14.