A look at what causes the NWS to issue a severe thunderstorm warning

Tuesday night, a few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for what looked just like ordinary showers moving across the Shenandoah Valley.

When a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the northern Valley last night, there was hardly anything on the radar in terms of rain detected or even lightning, but a 60 mph. wind gust was recorded in Petersburg, which is considered damaging.

A common mistake in classifying severe thunderstorms is associating them with lightning and heavy rain. In fact, heavy rain and lightning have nothing to do with the National Weather Service classifying a severe thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm is only severe if it is capable of producing damaging winds and/or hail of a certain size, or a tornado.

Damaging winds are classified as 58 mph or greater. Hail has to be one inch or greater, and of course, if radar is indicating rotation, that is when tornado watches are issued.

From the National Severe Storms Laboratory, 100,000 thunderstorms occur each year in the U.S. Only ten percent of these storms end up severe.

So, the warning Tuesday night was technically not a thunderstorm, but it was severe enough because it was capable of producing damage.

