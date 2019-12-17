Delivery driver dances after finding free snacks

An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera dancing after discovering a surprise left out on a doorstep.

A woman left a note with a basket of treats for delivery workers.

“I thought what better way to give a little bit of a thank you and spread a little bit of joy this Christmas season than to set out this little treat box for the delivery workers,” Sarah Barnes said.

Barnes was inspired to leave out snacks after she saw a friend do something similar. She wanted to give back to those delivering items this holiday season.

“All of my Christmas shopping was done online and so I knew that the delivery workers were going to be working extra and coming to my house more than usual so I just wanted to put out a little something to let them know they are appreciated,” she said.

The driver seemed most excited about one item left on the doorstep.

“Oh and they’ve got the Capri Sun!" he said.

Barnes and her family enjoyed watching the delivery driver’s reaction to the snacks.

“This is why I did this. This could not have been more perfect,” Barnes said.

She hopes this inspired more people to do something for others.

“I just knew I had to share it and let people know this is what you can do for someone’s day with something so small. Be kind and spread joy this season," Barnes said.

