Democrat senators propose bill to expand CARES Act payments to adult dependents

A group of Democratic senators is introducing a bill to amend the recently passed CARES Act to make dependents who aren't children eligible for direct payments.

Under the current legislation, individuals who field taxes for income of less than $75,000 will get a $1,200 check. Married couples with income of less than $150,000 will get $2,400.

Parents with children 16 and younger claimed as dependents get $500 per child.

The payments are structured as tax refunds and administered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

But people 17 and older who are claimed as dependents are not eligible for any payment under the CARES Act. That includes college students claimed as dependents by their parents, stay-at-home parents who may be claimed as dependents by their spouses, disabled parents cared for by the taxpayer, or other situations in which adults may be claimed as dependents.

Dependents aren't eligible to claim the credit for themselves on their own tax returns either.

The All Dependents Count Act would change that and expand eligibility for the $500 credit so that any taxpayer would receive a $500 credit for all dependents – not just children 16 and younger.

The bill would also expand the definition of a dependent for the Recovery Rebates for Individual sections of the CARES Act to include more than under-16 children dependents.

It was proposed by Senator Tina Smith and 13 Democratic colleagues, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

“Virginians know the coronavirus pandemic is not just a health emergency, it’s an economic emergency too,” Kaine said. “These rebates were meant to help low- and middle- income families who are struggling and it’s unfair to deny credit for dependents 17 and older, including older children with disabilities and college students. This is a gap that must be closed.”

The bill is also supported by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Doug Jones (D-AL).

A House companion measure, the All Dependent Children Count Act, has been introduced by Representative Angie Craig (D-MN 2).

You can read the full bill here.