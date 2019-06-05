Candidates debate for democratic nomination in 26th House district primary

On Tuesday evening, the two candidates vying for the democratic nomination for the House of Delegates 26th district race went head to head in a debate at Thomas Harrison Middle School.

Cathy Copeland and Brent Finnegan answered two prepared questions from Adriel Byrd with the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, then took a host of questions from the audience.

The first question from Byrd was who would be the best candidate to face Del. Tony Wilt, the Republican incumbent, to represent Harrisonburg and parts of Rockingham County in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The second question touched on the priorities of an ethical citizen legislator.

“I think that what I bring is energy, passion and excitement,” Copeland said. “It’s a whole different race in 2019, and I think if we want a different result we need a different candidate, and I’m excited to be that candidate.”

“I’m running a campaign that is based on fighting for the values of dignity and justice for our whole community," Finnegan said, "and making sure that everything that is done in Richmond fits the common good of our community."

During the debate, Copeland asked Finnegan about money that was leftover from his campaign in 2017.

Finnegan responded that all of the leftover money went to “winning the district.”

Copeland talked about the importance of reading and writing legislation and emphasized that she has read every bill introduced in the General Assembly for the past three years.

Finnegan spoke about disparities in school funding across the commonwealth. He said hat schools in Northern Virginia have swimming pools, but the only water in schools in Southwest Virginia is dripping into buckets from leaks.

The two touched on mental health awareness in schools, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Dillon’s rule, and the local economy.

The primary election is next Tuesday, June 11.