Democratic Party of Virginia to hold virtual state convention

The Democratic Party of Virginia will hold its state convention virtually this week as they choose delegates to attend this year’s national convention.

The program will run from June 19-21, and include panel speakers and legislators from across the country. A full schedule of events will be released later in the week.

Speakers include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Many Virginia representatives will speak during the program, including 7th District U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring are also expected to speak during the convention.