Democrats cheer Va. gov's State of the Commonwealth, Republicans remain concerned

It was a rare experience for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle Wednesday: a State of the Commonwealth address with one party firmly in control.

And for Democratic Sen. John Edwards, what he heard inside the house chamber had him smiling ear to ear.

"It was a great speech, one of the best he's ever given," said Edwards.

The Roanoke-area Senator argued the Governor's proposals tackle the most important issues facing Virginians, including expanding rural broadband and access to education. "Exactly. He hit all the high points," said Edwards.

Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) agreed, saying while the list is long, Democrats can make it happen. "I think we'll have a great process; I'm sure we're gonna get it done," he said.

Some Republicans aren't so sure.

"My lord, there's a lot of new spending in these proposals," said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt).

Both Head and Sen. David Suetterlein say they can work with the new blue majority on some issues, including criminal justice reform and ending the suspension of driver's licenses for unpaid court fees, but warn there are red lines Republicans won't cross.

"We're also going to do what we said we're going to do, and stand up for innocent human life, defend the second amendment and try to keep Virginia a prosperous place for folks to raise their family," said Suetterlein.

For lawmakers on both sides, the next 60 days will be busy, and fraught with debate. The arguments that began Wednesday are far from over.

"We are in a new era for Virginia. And it's time to move Virginia forward, and that means investing in our infrastructure, investing in our schools, investing in our children," said Sen. John Edwards.

"We'd best be very careful in how we're going down this road. So, we'll see," said Del. Chris Head.

